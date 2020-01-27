KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Omaha Lancers 5-2 Sunday night at the Viaero Center. The Storm also defeated Fargo 3-2 on Saturday to remain in second place in the Western Conference standings.
On Saturday, the Storm received goals from Benji Eckerle, Carter Mazur, Colby Ambrosio, Nick Portz and Jack Lagerstrom in the victory over the Lancers. Eckerle gave the Storm a 1-0 lead on an early goal assisted by Nick Capone and Mitchell Miller. The goal was scored less than four minutes into the period. Mazur added a shorthanded goal minutes later to increase the Storm’s advantage.
With under two minutes to play in the first period, leading-scorer Ambrosio netted his 21st goal of the year to give Tri-City a 3-0 lead in the game.
Omaha’s Brian Silver scored a goal midway through the second period. Seconds later, Tri-City regained a three-goal advantage when Portz found the back of the net.
Jack Randl netted the Lancers’ second goal of the game just more than a minute into the third period to cut the Storm’s lead to 4-2. The two teams remained separated by two goals for much of the period until the Storm buried an empty-net goal with less than three minutes to play by Lagerstrom.