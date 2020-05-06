KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm completed the second and final phase of the USHL draft Tuesday by making 21 selections in the 24-round draft.
The Storm traded up from the third pick to the second pick in the first round of the draft and used the pick to select forward Hunter Stand.
Strand, a Notre Dame commit from Anchorage, Alaska, played in the USHL the past two seasons for the Under-17 and Under-18 teams of the U.S. National Team Development Program. He recorded 13 goals and nine assists in 66 games last season.
“I am just so thankful to have the opportunity to play for such a great organization,” Strand said. “The Storm program is filled with great coaches and staff and I can’t wait to meet the team. It was such an honor to be selected second overall, but I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the help of my family, my advisors, and the staff at Tri-City.
“I had great memories with Team USA and I’ll never forget scoring against Sweden in the championship of the Four Nations Tournament. Right now, I’ve been biking and going on hikes and working out at my house. I am trying to work on my speed, strength and my shot. I try to never be content and improve every day.”
In the first five rounds, the Storm focused on drafting impact offensive players.
Tri-City selected its second forward of the draft — Kieran Cebrian of Denver — minutes later with its second pick in the first round, and the 10th overall.
Cebrian scored 46 goals and notched 82 assists in 86 games last season for the Colorado Thunderbirds. He previously announced a commitment to play college hockey at the University of Denver.
Joshua Eernisse of Apple Valley, Minn., was the Storm’s third pick when he went 25th overall. He skated for the Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League, Team CCM of the Upper Midwest HS Elite Hockey Leage, and Eastview (Minn.) High School during the 2019-20 season. He scored 25 goals and recorded 18 assists in 46 games.
Parker Lindauer of Madison, Wis., was drafted 32nd overall and became the fourth consecutive forward selected by the Storm. He skated in 32 games this season for the Janesville Jets of the NAHL, scoring 14 goals and provided the Jets offense with 17 assists.
Nate Benoit of Benoit, N.H., was the first defenseman to be selected, hearing his name called 49th overall. He skated last season for Mount St. Charles Academy (U18) and the Rhode Island Saints (U18). He scored 14 goals and recorded 31 assists.
In the fifth round, the Storm selected forward Graham Gamache with the 67th overall pick. Gamache of from Edmonton, Alberta, spent last season with the Spruce Grove Saints of the American Junior Hockey League. In 53 games, Gamache scored 17 goals and recorded 33 assists for 50 total points.
Overall, Tri-City selected 14 forwards, five defensemen, and two goaltenders in Tuesday’s draft.