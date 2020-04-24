KEARNEY — In a garage in Colorado Springs, Colo., hangs a poster showing Jaime Volkmer pole vaulting for Notre Dame.
Her husband, Kyle Kronmiller, hung it there as a window to her past — a hop, step and a jump from Kearney, to South Bend, to Tuscon, Ariz., and now Colorado Springs.
She met her husband while both were teaching in Arizona.
"I told him I had gone to Notre Dame and I was a pole vaulter and a triple jumper and I don’t think he believed me at first. He actually Googled me," she said. "The next time we met, he was, ‘Holy cow! I didn’t think you were telling me the truth, but you were really good.’"
A 1999 Kearney Catholic High School graduate, Kronmiller helped the Stars win the Class C girls state track championship her senior year, capturing the all-class gold medals in the triple jump and pole vault.
She also won the state triple jump the year before.
"The one thing I just really liked about Kearney Catholic was the size," she said. "Now that I have my own kids, I can appreciate the fact that at Kearney Catholic you were able to try so many things because of the fewer number of students that were there. Just getting to try band, try One-Act, be in speech, and have that opportunity was something I really appreciated about Kearney Catholic."
At Notre Dame Kronmiller won the Big East indoor championship in the pole vault in 2003, clearing 13-feet, 1-inch at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., setting a conference and Carrier Dome record in the process.
"Everything came together. ... My parents had come out to the meet and both of them got to see when I hit my PR (personal record) in college," she said. "Then to finally be able to say we’re a conference champion because the team won that year as well, that was pretty exciting, too."
That year she eclipsed the 41-foot mark in the triple jump during the outdoor season to cap her career with the Irish.
She said her freshman year was an adjustment period.
"Being on my own, not living at home, it wasn’t a tough year, but wasn’t my best year," she said. "After that year, I got the hang of everything, got more self-control being on my own without parents to cook for you and set a schedule for you."
After graduating from Notre Dame, she took another year off, moving to Arizona, working as a hiking and biking guide at a resort north of Tuscon.
"For me, being in track for so long and having such a schedule and routine, I just wanted to take some time away from that ... be free a little bit," she said.
She did manage to get a master’s degree in teaching from the University of Arizona and she’s been teaching since.
Oh, there was one summer where she lived in Skagway, Alaska, taking tourists from cruise ships on one-day biking tours.
"We had two tours. One, we just drove people to the top of the pass and we rode down and the other one you took them through one of the temperate coastal rain forests," Kronmiller said. "That was kind of a fun adventure ... definitely a unique experience. I lived in a tent for the whole time I was there."
Back in Arizona, teaching and family finally took over her life, and Arizona gave way to Colorado where they have lived for the last five years. They have two daughters, ages 3 and 7, who have yet to appreciate their mother’s athletic history.
"I really haven’t had that conversation with my 7-year-old yet. ... She looks at (that poster in the garage) but I don’t think she really knows what pole vaulting really is," Kronmiller said. "Even triple jump is kind of hard to explain. I think she knows that I went to Notre Dame and I was in sports but it’s hard to have that whole conversation with her yet.
"I always hope she will be interested in track but right now she’s more into being outside. She likes to go camping. She likes to do rock climbing."
Her daughters aren’t the only children in her life. As a fifth-grade teacher, she has many children to mentor, and they are a big part of her life. It’s a part she really enjoys.
"Fifth grade is the highest grade in our elementary school, so it’s kind of neat to see them ... start to mature and by the end of the year some of them kind of think they’re a little too cool for school," she said. "They’re ready to go on to middle school and it’s neat to see that change in kids.
"You have some pretty good conversations and they get sarcasm, which is also important."
That interaction has made the past couple of months difficult because the coronavirus has closed the school.
"It’s been really hard. ... Part of why I got into teaching was to be around people and be around kids. When you take that away, it’s really hard," she said
Kronmiller also has done some coaching while teaching in Arizona and Colorado, even though she gave up that assignment once she had her own children.
"That was kind of fun, getting to work with kids, and just realizing how different it is to do it than to tell someone how to do it," she said.
