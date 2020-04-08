EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in the Kearney Hub’s Then & Now series where Sports Writer Dan Zielinski and Sports Editor Buck Mahoney catch up with Kearney area athletes and coaches who left their mark on the region’s sports scene.
KEARNEY — Tervel Dlagnev consistently uses the word “grateful” to describe his five-year career with the University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team.
Dlagnev had a decorated collegiate career that earned him election into the NCAA Division II Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.
He was a four-time All-American, won two individual national titles and was a member of the Lopers’ first-ever team national championship.
His collegiate success propelled him to greater accomplishments. He competed in two Olympic Games and now serves as an assistant coach at Ohio State University, which boasts one of the top wrestling programs in the country.
“The idea of doing great things is sometimes tacked onto being lonely and miserable but eventually it’s going to be worth it,” said Dlagnev in a phone interview. “I just felt very blessed that wasn’t my story.
“I had a really fun time doing hard stuff. I never felt like I was sacrificing and that it was an inconvenience. It never felt like a chore but a desire. The fact that I was paired up with a lot of guys with the same mindset was special.”
Dlagnev’s path into one of the world’s top wrestlers is unlike most.
He was born in Bulgaria and moved to the United States when he was 4 years old. He didn’t start wrestling until his junior year of high school at Arlington, Texas, High School with a desire to simply lose weight.
After his two-year high school career, he joined the Lopers, which was a program on the rise under then-head coach Marc Bauer.
Dlagnev’s high school head coach was Henry Harmoney, a Kearney High School and UNK graduate. His assistant coach was Andrew Bauer, the younger brother of Marc Bauer.
Dlagnev said he wasn’t a big-time recruit and no programs offered him significant scholarship money.
His high school coaches vouched for him, and the Lopers offered him “like a $600 scholarship,” Dlagnev recalls.
Dlagnev wanted a chance to compete at the collegiate level, regardless of the location and scholarship amount. With his strong academics and quality SAT score, his college tuition at UNK was manageable, he said.
“I felt like I wouldn’t be in a ton of debt if I paid for it myself, and I wanted to wrestle and they had a good wrestling program. I just made the move,” Dlagnev said.
Dlagnev started his freshman season in the Lopers’ lineup in 2003-04. He started at 184 pounds, even though he weighed about 205 pounds. He had a “miserable time making 184 pounds” and wrestled in 18 matches before breaking his foot and medically redshirting, he said.
After his freshman season didn’t transpire as he had hoped, Dlagnev came back motivated for his redshirt freshman year the next season. Marc Bauer also bumped him up to the heavyweight spot.
The change in weight class worked well for Dlagnev and the Lopers.
After he placed sixth at the national meet as a redshirt freshman, Dlagnev broke through his final three years. He advanced to the heavyweight championship match in 2006 where he lost 1-0 to the University of Nebraska Omaha’s Les Sigman in the final. He then captured back-to-back Division II national titles to conclude his collegiate career.
His final national title in 2008 was key to the Lopers’ securing the team title.
Dlagnev wrestled Central Oklahoma’s Dustin Finn in the championship match as a senior. With the match tied at 1-1 entering the third period, Dlagnev earned a quick point when he started the period with an escape. Finn tried an attack late in the match but Dlagnev recorded a takedown to secure a 4-1 victory.
That was the last match of the national meet, and Dlagnev’s victory pushed the Lopers into first place in the team standings. They finished with 108.50 team points compared to second-place finisher Minnesota State’s 108 points.
“Moments like that you really can’t script,” Dlagnev said. “I just had a lot of those moments that I’m grateful for.”
The national championship victory in the heavyweight match was key to Dlagnev winning the inaugural Division II Wrestler of the Year award. He went 49-0 and didn’t allow a single offensive point as a senior.
He ended his career with 71 straight victories. He set the program record for wins in a career (167) and in a season (49).
Besides his wrestling success, he also was a four-time Academic All-American, graduating in 2008 with a biology degree in pre-pharmacy.
After his five years at UNK, Dlagnev went on to represent the United States on the international stage.
The highlights of his post-UNK career consist of earning a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and a fifth-place finish at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. He originally finished fifth in 2012, losing in the bronze medal bout where he suffered separated cartilage in his rib cage.
In July 2019, it was announced that Artur Taymazov of Uzbekistan was disqualified after testing positive for a prohibited substance during a re-analysis of his sample. Taymazov beat Dlagnev in the semifinals and went on to win the gold medal. The announcement bumped Dlagnev up to the bronze medal, making him UNK’s only Olympic medal winner.
He qualified for eight national teams and earned two bronze medals at the World Wrestling Championships.
“When I got it, my mind went to what does this mean for your legacy?” Dlagnev said. “Instead of being a two-time world medalist, I am a three-time and one of them is an Olympic medal. It puts you in a pretty elite group of people.”
Ohio State hired Dlagnev as an assistant coach before the start of the 2016-17 season. Ohio State has captured two Big Ten titles and finished runner-up at the national meet three times in his four years on staff. Dlagnev also serves as the head freestyle coach at the Ohio Regional Training Center.
He married his wife Kirsten, who he met at UNK, in 2010. They live with their two sons in Columbus, Ohio.
Dlagnev is thankful he’s still involved in wrestling and appreciates the opportunity to teach young wrestlers about the sport.
“It’s that mentorship role,” said Dlagnev on his passion for coaching. “I think I have a good understanding of the sport and the technical piece is still a fun puzzle for me to solve. The mentorship, the approach, motivation and how you can help someone have a more insightful and world view through sports.
“Sport is a microcosm of life. How these guys experience their sport is oftentimes how they view themselves and their identity. I think it’s important to steward sports well and preach the right message as a competitor.”
