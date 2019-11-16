GRAND ISLAND — The next free farm and ranch clinic in central Nebraska will be Wednesday in Grand Island.
Farmers and ranchers can meet one-on-one and confidentially with an experienced ag law attorney and financial counselor on issues such as financial, estate and transition planning; farm loan programs; and debtor-creditor or water law.
The clinic is sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska.
For more information, including the clinic’s time and place, call the Nebraska Farm Hotline at 800-464-0258.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.