Monday, July 22
Until 7 p.m. — Open class entries due, Exhibit Building
Tuesday, July 23
8 a.m. — 4-H Dog Show and Agility Course, Exhibit Building and Expo Center’s East Arena
9 a.m. — 4-H Small Animal and Cat Show, Extension Building
Wednesday, July 24
8 a.m. — 4-H Horse Show, East Arena, with speed and roping events outside after 5:30 p.m.
5-7 p.m. — Drive Out Hunger Food Drive, fairgrounds north entrance (donate five food items and get $5 off a carnival wristband tonight only)
6-9 p.m. — Commercial exhibits open, Exhibit Building, and “Girls Night Out” shopping booths, Buffalo Corral
6-11 p.m. — Carnival open on the midway
7 p.m.-midnight — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Bingo Stand open
Thursday, July 25
1 p.m. — Cake Walk at Extension Building
1-9 p.m. — Extension Building open to view 4-H exhibits and Exhibit Building open to view open-class exhibits
2-5 p.m. — Special Needs Day
4 p.m. — 4-H Dairy Goat Show, followed by 4-H Dairy Show, Ag Pavilion
5 p.m. — Business After Hours and Sponsor Party, Buffalo Corral, hosted by Buffalo County Farm Bureau
5:30 p.m. — 4-H Decorated Cake and Pie Auction, Exhibit Building
6-9 p.m. — Commercial exhibits open, Exhibit Building
6-11 p.m. — Carnival open on the midway
7 p.m. — 4-H Lottery Goat Showmanship Contest, Ag Pavilion (time could vary)
7 p.m.-midnight — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Bingo Stand open
Friday, July 26
8 a.m. — 4-H Market Goat Show, followed by 4-H Market Sheep Show and Peewee Sheep Showmanship
9 a.m.-9 p.m. — Extension Building open to view 4-H exhibits and Exhibit Building open to view open-class exhibits
1-5 p.m. — Carnival open on the midway, reduced price session
4 p.m. — Beer garden open
4-9 p.m. — Commercial exhibits open, Exhibit Building
6 p.m. and 10 p.m. — Free concert by SwitchBak, Buffalo Corral
6-11 p.m. — Carnival open on the midway
7 p.m.-midnight — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Bingo Stand open
7:30 p.m. — Concert by Rodney Carrington, Expo Center LandMark Implement Arena, doors open at 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
8 a.m. — 4-H Market Beef Show, Ag Pavilion, and 4-H Rabbit Show, Exhibit Building courtyard
9 a.m. — Draft Horse Competition, outdoor arena
9 a.m.-9 p.m. — Extension Building open to view 4-H exhibits and Exhibit Building open to view open-class exhibits
10:30 a.m. — 4-H Clover Kids Show & Tell, Extension Building
Noon-9 p.m. — Commercial exhibits open, Exhibit Building
1-5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. — Carnival open on the midway
4 p.m. — Beer garden open
6 p.m. and 10 p.m. — Free concert by SwitchBak, Buffalo Corral
7 p.m. — 4-H Lottery Pig Showmanship Contest, Ag Pavilion (time could vary)
7 p.m. — Concert by Rodney Atkins, Locash and Jay Allen, Expo Center LandMark Implement Arena, doors open at 5:30 p.m.
7 p.m.-midnight — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Bingo Stand open
Sunday, July 28
7:30 a.m. — Cowboy Church, Exhibit Building
8 a.m. — 4-H Poultry Show, Exhibit Building courtyard
8:30 a.m. — 4-H Swine Show, Ag Pavilion
10 a.m. — Flower clubs display, Exhibit Building
Lunch break — Peewee Poultry Show
Noon-9 p.m. — Extension Building open to view 4-H exhibits and Exhibit Building open to view open-class and commercial exhibits
1 p.m. — Pedal tractor pull
1-5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. — Carnival open on the midway
5 p.m. — Andersen Wrecking Demolition Derby, outdoor arena, gates open at 3 p.m.
5:30 p.m. — Beer garden open
7 p.m. — Concert by Red Wanting Blue, Buffalo Corral, doors open at 5:30 p.m.
7 p.m.-midnight — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Bingo Stand open
Monday, July 29
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Extension Building open to view 4-H exhibits
10:30 a.m. — 4-H Clover Kid Bucket Calf Show, Ag Pavilion
11 a.m. — 4-H Bucket Calf Show, Ag Pavilion
12:30 p.m. — 4-H Breeding Heifer Show, Ag Pavilion
2 p.m. — 4-H Feeder Calf Show, Ag Pavilion
5 p.m. — Presentation of 4-H, Pioneer Farm Family and Good Neighbor awards, and 4-H Round Robin Showmanship, Ag Pavilion
5 p.m. — Beer garden open
6-11 p.m. — Carnival open on the midway
7 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament to benefit the Kearney Area Children’s Museum, with registration at 6 p.m., Expo Center
7 p.m.-midnight — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Bingo Stand open
Tuesday, July 30
8:30 a.m. — 4-H Livestock Auction (swine, market goats, sheep, beef), Ag Pavilion
11:30 a.m. — 4-H Appreciation Barbecue (following auction), Extension Building, sponsored by Bankers Association