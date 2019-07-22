Monday, July 22

Until 7 p.m. — Open class entries due, Exhibit Building

Tuesday, July 23

8 a.m. — 4-H Dog Show and Agility Course, Exhibit Building and Expo Center’s East Arena

9 a.m. — 4-H Small Animal and Cat Show, Extension Building

Wednesday, July 24

8 a.m. — 4-H Horse Show, East Arena, with speed and roping events outside after 5:30 p.m.

5-7 p.m. — Drive Out Hunger Food Drive, fairgrounds north entrance (donate five food items and get $5 off a carnival wristband tonight only)

6-9 p.m. — Commercial exhibits open, Exhibit Building, and “Girls Night Out” shopping booths, Buffalo Corral

6-11 p.m. — Carnival open on the midway

7 p.m.-midnight — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Bingo Stand open

Thursday, July 25

1 p.m. — Cake Walk at Extension Building

1-9 p.m. — Extension Building open to view 4-H exhibits and Exhibit Building open to view open-class exhibits

2-5 p.m. — Special Needs Day

4 p.m. — 4-H Dairy Goat Show, followed by 4-H Dairy Show, Ag Pavilion

5 p.m. — Business After Hours and Sponsor Party, Buffalo Corral, hosted by Buffalo County Farm Bureau

5:30 p.m. — 4-H Decorated Cake and Pie Auction, Exhibit Building

6-9 p.m. — Commercial exhibits open, Exhibit Building

6-11 p.m. — Carnival open on the midway

7 p.m. — 4-H Lottery Goat Showmanship Contest, Ag Pavilion (time could vary)

7 p.m.-midnight — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Bingo Stand open

Friday, July 26

8 a.m. — 4-H Market Goat Show, followed by 4-H Market Sheep Show and Peewee Sheep Showmanship

9 a.m.-9 p.m. — Extension Building open to view 4-H exhibits and Exhibit Building open to view open-class exhibits

1-5 p.m. — Carnival open on the midway, reduced price session

4 p.m. — Beer garden open

4-9 p.m. — Commercial exhibits open, Exhibit Building

6 p.m. and 10 p.m. — Free concert by SwitchBak, Buffalo Corral

6-11 p.m. — Carnival open on the midway

7 p.m.-midnight — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Bingo Stand open

7:30 p.m. — Concert by Rodney Carrington, Expo Center LandMark Implement Arena, doors open at 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

8 a.m. — 4-H Market Beef Show, Ag Pavilion, and 4-H Rabbit Show, Exhibit Building courtyard

9 a.m. — Draft Horse Competition, outdoor arena

9 a.m.-9 p.m. — Extension Building open to view 4-H exhibits and Exhibit Building open to view open-class exhibits

10:30 a.m. — 4-H Clover Kids Show & Tell, Extension Building

Noon-9 p.m. — Commercial exhibits open, Exhibit Building

1-5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. — Carnival open on the midway

4 p.m. — Beer garden open

6 p.m. and 10 p.m. — Free concert by SwitchBak, Buffalo Corral

7 p.m. — 4-H Lottery Pig Showmanship Contest, Ag Pavilion (time could vary)

7 p.m. — Concert by Rodney Atkins, Locash and Jay Allen, Expo Center LandMark Implement Arena, doors open at 5:30 p.m.

7 p.m.-midnight — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Bingo Stand open

Sunday, July 28

7:30 a.m. — Cowboy Church, Exhibit Building

8 a.m. — 4-H Poultry Show, Exhibit Building courtyard

8:30 a.m. — 4-H Swine Show, Ag Pavilion

10 a.m. — Flower clubs display, Exhibit Building

Lunch break — Peewee Poultry Show

Noon-9 p.m. — Extension Building open to view 4-H exhibits and Exhibit Building open to view open-class and commercial exhibits

1 p.m. — Pedal tractor pull

1-5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. — Carnival open on the midway

5 p.m. — Andersen Wrecking Demolition Derby, outdoor arena, gates open at 3 p.m.

5:30 p.m. — Beer garden open

7 p.m. — Concert by Red Wanting Blue, Buffalo Corral, doors open at 5:30 p.m.

7 p.m.-midnight — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Bingo Stand open

Monday, July 29

9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Extension Building open to view 4-H exhibits

10:30 a.m. — 4-H Clover Kid Bucket Calf Show, Ag Pavilion

11 a.m. — 4-H Bucket Calf Show, Ag Pavilion

12:30 p.m. — 4-H Breeding Heifer Show, Ag Pavilion

2 p.m. — 4-H Feeder Calf Show, Ag Pavilion

5 p.m. — Presentation of 4-H, Pioneer Farm Family and Good Neighbor awards, and 4-H Round Robin Showmanship, Ag Pavilion

5 p.m. — Beer garden open

6-11 p.m. — Carnival open on the midway

7 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament to benefit the Kearney Area Children’s Museum, with registration at 6 p.m., Expo Center

7 p.m.-midnight — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Bingo Stand open

Tuesday, July 30

8:30 a.m. — 4-H Livestock Auction (swine, market goats, sheep, beef), Ag Pavilion

11:30 a.m. — 4-H Appreciation Barbecue (following auction), Extension Building, sponsored by Bankers Association

Tags