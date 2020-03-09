AXTELL — Doris Murray, 98, of Axtell died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with the Rev. Joseph Hannappel officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Axtell.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Axtell Volunteer Fire Department or TV Mass for the Homebound, 3700 Sheridan Blvd., Suite 6, Lincoln, NE 68506.
