KEARNEY — Glenn D. Kegley, 90, of Kearney died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Mount Carmel Home and Rehabilitation Center.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Alan Davis officiating. Burial will be at Prairie Center Cemetery at Haven’s Chapel, north of Kearney.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Haven’s Chapel United Methodist Church or to the Buffalo County 4-H program.
