KEARNEY — Gordon Stanley Morrow, 82, of Kearney died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home and Rehabilitation in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Kearney with the Rev. Nancy Tuma officiating. A private family interment will be prior to the service at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church, Mount Carmel Home or the Kearney Salvation Army.
