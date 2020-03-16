KEARNEY— Mary Ann Gerten, 75, of Kearney died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with the Rev. Paul Colling officiating.
Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the church with a vigil prayer service at 6 p.m.
Private family interment will be later at Assumption Cemetery near Roseland.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
