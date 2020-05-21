KEARNEY — No bread, no wine, but plenty of hand sanitizer.
That’s the order of worship at churches as they slowly reopen like buds in spring after being closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A few opened on May 10. A few more open on Sunday. Catholic churches in this area tentatively plan to resume Masses this weekend. Others, like St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and The Lighthouse Church, will not hold services again until July.
Deborah Schrader, pastor at The Lighthouse Church, will not open before the middle of June, and more likely, early July. When doors open, members will sign up for services. Seats will be reserved, and only one designated entrance will be used. Congregants will pick up prepackaged communion elements when they come into the church.
“We ask that you continue to be patient with us as we adjust to these ever-changing days,” Schrader said in a recent Facebook post on the church’s Facebook page. “We miss all of you, but the church is not a building; the church is each and every one of us.”
Church ‘watch party’
New Life Church resumed services with a “watch party” last, according to Dean Buse, communications and outreach minister. “It was kind of a soft opening. We didn’t know what to expect,” he said.
About one-fourth of the worshippers showed up. They watched a prerecorded message on a screen in the main auditorium. Music and prayers were live. This past Sunday, a “more normal” service took place, Buse said.
However, knowing that some members still choose to stay home because of health concerns, the church will continue to stream services on Facebook and YouTube. Also, families with small children will be seated in a separate auditorium where the service can be streamed to them. This separate area also will keep crowds socially distanced and assure that the main auditorium does not get overcrowded.
Worshippers won’t have to touch anything, Buse added. “They can get from their car to their seats in the auditorium without having to touch a single surface,” he said.
Trinity Presbyterian Church held its first service Sunday since March 15. It offered abundant hand sanitizer, but worshippers did not pass the peace nor partake of Holy Communion. “We’ll be evaluating things weekly,” Pastor Chad Anderson said.
Masses resume May 30
Kearney’s two Roman Catholic churches, Prince of Peace and St. James, expect to reopen this weekend, but that could be delayed a week or two depending on the number of new cases of COVID-19 in this area, according to Father Paul Colling at Prince of Peace.
In addition to three weekend Masses, Prince of Peace is adding Masses at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to thin the crowds at weekend Masses.
Pews will be marked so people can sit some distance apart. Worshippers are strongly encouraged to wear masks, “but we will also provide masks,” Colling said. “The greeters, servers, priests will wear matching masks. A sanitization crew will wipe down the pews after every mass.”
Make reservations
Kearney eFree will launch services on Wednesday evening, June 4, and resume weekend services June 7, but congregants must make reservations to keep the sanctuary from being overcrowded. eFree has had an extensive online program while the church was closed. It has offered small groups, youth groups and more activities via livestream.
Most churches will not have Vacation Bible School or its equivalent this summer. Also off the schedule are teen mission trips.
Busy at St. Luke’s
Reopening will be delayed until at least July at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church — and not even then if there’s a spike in COVID-19 cases between now and then — but the church has been streaming services and showing them at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on YouTube, according to the Rev. Stephanie Swinnea. Services are repeated several times each Sunday on YouTube.
“We’ve been busy over here,” she said.
The youth group at St. Luke’s has a virtual meeting every Wednesday night, and volunteers are calling every church member once a week to check on their physical and mental well-being.
Every Thursday evening, Swinnea, organist Marilyn Musick and a five-member praise band (“no more than 10 of us”) videotape the Sunday service in an empty church. Swinnea’s husband helps with the camera and the sound system. The 45-minute service includes hymns, three Scripture readings, prayers, creeds and a sermon.
Also, at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Swinnea has been leading a brief meditative service with Psalms and prayers. At another brief service, she led recitation of the Lord’s Prayer on a rosary.
Thanks to YouTube, which keeps track of the number of viewers, Swinnea said between 100 and 200 people view the Sunday services, and between 19 and 25 pray with her in the brief twice-weekly morning services.
“It’s not quite a full-blown service; we don’t have a closing hymn, but we offer a prayer for spiritual communion since people can’t take communion right now,” she said.
The YouTube services will continue even after the church reopens. “We will require people to sit six feet apart and sanitize church between services, but we will continue showing them online. We don’t want anyone to feel like they’ll miss something if they don’t feel like getting out yet,” Swinnea said.