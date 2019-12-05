KEARNEY — Growing up in Kearney, The World Theatre was one of the main entertainment vistas in town. I have so many memories of the original single-screen World Theatre and then The World Twin — curiously done without repositioning the seats.
Saturday matinées, date nights in junior high and high school and family movie outings when our dad would double-check that he was taking us only to a G-rated show.
The rebirth of The World Theatre has transformed downtown Kearney and our entire community and region. Certain movies, documentaries, short films, lectures and live entertainment never would have been made available to Kearney and the surrounding area had it not been for The World Theatre. As we have taken out-of-town visitors to The World for any number of events, they are astounded by its beauty, comfort and superb volunteers.
I have the deepest admiration and respect for the founders, board members and volunteers who all had a vision of how The World could be restored to its glory; and that vision has been realized exponentially.
Now, we all need to get behind the current drive to complete the renovation of the balcony, backstage and other enhancements to the theater. For generations, Kearney citizens have supported tremendous quality-of-life projects. That is, in part, what makes our town so unique from anywhere else in Nebraska. Let’s all keep The World spinning.
