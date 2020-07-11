KEARNEY — Alice Holscher didn’t complain when COVID-19 kept her inside this spring. She got busy making clothes for dozens of dolls she had purchased at auctions during the years.
“These poor dolls had laid in a box in the basement for so long without clothes on. I thought it was time to get them dressed,” she said.
“I kept saying, ‘I’m going to do it tomorrow,’ but tomorrow doesn’t come. I always intended to do it, but I never got to it, so I thought being home all the time was a perfect opportunity,” she said.
Using pieces of material she found in her basement, she has made 20 outfits since March — she thinks. She’s lost count.
This is no small undertaking. Dolls are everywhere in Holscher’s house. In her kitchen. In her living room. In her bedroom and the guest bedroom. There’s even one in her bathroom, wearing a lacy pink and white frock and a wreath of flowers on her head.
Her dolls do not have names — “I’m just so glad to get a dress made that I never think about a name” — but each one has a tiny tag explaining her origin. One was purchased from a woman on the West Coast after Holscher saw it in a doll magazine. “I think she’s so pretty,” Holscher said.
Fancy apparel
Holscher’s handmade costumes are exquisite. Styles range from the late 1800s to 1970 or so. She found many of them in old McCall’s Patterns books. Each outfit, with so many tiny pieces, requires several days to make.
“They’re tedious to work on,” she said. “When I was sewing those little pieces, I had to measure everything. Sewing the sleeves in really takes time,” she said.
She makes undergarments as well. She showed a doll dressed in 1880s style, wearing a deep red three-piece dress with thin black stripes, and a bustle in back flounced with a big pink bow.
“How many layers of clothing, four or five? She has undergarments, a chemise, petticoat, skirt and a dress with a vest. I gathered up the material to make the bustle stand up,” she said. “A lady on the West Coast made this doll. I ordered her from a doll magazine, but I never found the outfit I wanted to make for her. Then I found this pattern. I think of the children on summer days back then, and how hot it must have been to wear that dress.”
Finds at auctions
Most of her dolls came from auctions. She and her husband Willis, who died seven years ago, enjoyed auctions and went to about two a week, often purchasing large boxes of random items.
“At many of these auctions, a family was cleaning out grandmother’s things. My husband was looking for different things. We’d get a big box of stuff, but we never knew what was in it. I don’t remember bidding on very many dolls. I would bid on something else that was in the box,” she said.
When she got home and found the dolls, she couldn’t bear to throw them out. “These poor little things wouldn’t have any clothes on, so I started making clothes for them,” she said.
She never bought material. She simply scoured her basement for fabric. The couple made quilts in retirement, so she had leftover fabric on hand. She found antique eyelet. She found ribbon to make sashes for dresses.
After making the clothes, she had to find ways to display the dolls. Along with conventional stands, she uses antique pieces for these, too. One doll sits in an antique rocker in her living room. Another, purchased at an auction, is displayed in an old high chair. “The poor thing had cataracts,” Holscher said. She found a woman in Omaha who repaired those eyes.
Another doll was made by a Kearney woman who relieved the stress of her factory job by making dolls. A baby doll in Holscher’s living room wears the little shoes that Willis wore at his christening in 1926.
Mannequins, too
Holscher has life-sized dolls, too. Two tall mannequins greet guests in her foyer.
The man is wearing the suit that her late husband Willis wore for their wedding on April 29, 1951. The mannequin came from a store in Omaha, where it displayed robes for clergy.
“The shop owners were friends of ours. They called him Martin, after Martin Luther,” Holscher said. “Willis got a kick out of the people who’d come into our house and see this couple at our door. They thought they were real. They scared the mattress deliveryman.”
The female mannequin came from a Herberger’s sale in its parking lot. Holscher changes her outfit several times a year.
Bridal gown
In Holscher’s bedroom is a female mannequin, 5 feet tall, wearing an antique silk wedding dress that Holscher found in a box purchased at an auction. She has no idea how old the dress is.
“Silk is so fragile. It doesn’t age too well. It is ready to fall apart. I had trouble finding shoes for her,” Holscher says, raising the hem of the delicate dress to display the mannequin’s feet.
The mannequin came in pieces. Holscher found a piece of styrofoam to use for her tiny body. “Ladies were so little back in those days,” she said.
Childhood memories
Born near Elwood, Holscher graduated from Bertrand High School. She and Willis married in 1951 and farmed near Bertrand for 38 years. She sewed all her clothes. She collected a few dolls back then, but her hobby didn’t take off until they retired and moved to Kearney.
As the years passed, Holscher kept finding dolls. During a vacation in Canada, “other people bought souvenirs. I bought a doll,” she said. She bought a doll in Branson because “I like the red strings in her hair.”
One of her favorites is her “flirty doll,” garbed in a purple and white dress Holscher made. As Holscher rotated the doll’s left arm, the little beauty smiled, moved her eyes, winked and blew a kiss. Holscher smiled.
“I have a few dolls left to dress,” she said. “I want to get them all done if I can.”