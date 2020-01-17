Nebraska Public Power District has been updating its meter technology during the past two years because modern meters can do so much more than the older ones they’re replacing. For example, because they’re equipped for two-way communication, the meters help NPPD crews to pinpoint outages, meaning power can be restored more rapidly and safely.
The meters also help NPPD rein in expenses. Human meter readers aren’t necessary because the meters have a circuit module that receives and securely transmits data to NPPD on the total amount of kilowatt hours used by a residence, business or industry.
As good as the new meters are, NPPD had to report earlier this week they had received several reports of scammers calling NPPD customers and customers of other power districts to extort money. According to an NPPD press release, the scammers pose as an NPPD representative and tell the customers their power will be shut off if they do not pay hundreds of dollars for their “new” meter.
“Anyone who receives such a call should not let their guard down and should contact our team and law enforcement immediately. Protecting our customers is a top priority,” said Tim Arlt, NPPD’s vice president and general manager of retail.
NPPD is installing meters in the Scottsbluff area this week, and received a report that scammers had targeted a customer in that area.
According to NPPD, the crooks tell customers their bill must be paid immediately or the power will be shut off. They then recommend several methods of payment.
“Sometimes the scammer’s caller-identification is falsified so it appears to originate from the utility company, a practice known as ‘spoofing,’” NPPD announced.
NPPD shared information and tips so customers may protect themselves:
As a business practice, NPPD doesn’t call to ask customers for a credit card number or demand payment with a prepaid card.
Customers who get such a call shouldn’t try to make a payment over the phone using a credit or debit card.
If served by a rural power district or municipality, customers should contact that organization before providing any type of payment.
Finally, write down the callback number or ask where the caller is located. Remember, scammers are criminals. Report your experience to law enforcement. Investigators will appreciate having more evidence to work with.