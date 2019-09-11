A chemical dependency supervisor with the Department of Corrections has been arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse of an inmate and unauthorized communication with a prisoner.
Bridget Matson, 41, was arrested Tuesday by the Nebraska State Patrol, according to a release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Matson had been employed at the McCook Work Ethic Camp, a 200-bed facility for men, since 2011. She has resigned her position.
“Whether it has to do with conveying contraband to an inmate or establishing a personal relationship, high standards for behavior are there for a reason,” Corrections Director Scott Frakes said in a statement Tuesday. “Failure to behave in a strictly professional manner puts the safety and security of our facilities in jeopardy. It is not acceptable.”
