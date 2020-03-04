STANTON — The inmate who escaped from the Thurston County Jail on Sunday afternoon stole another car on Tuesday afternoon and reportedly was involved in an assault with another man in downtown Stanton.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask for the public’s assistance in locating Cody Murphree, 26.
Murphree, formerly of Pilger, is now being sought for another incident that occurred at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Stanton, Unger said.
Murphree and a second man, Derek Pederson, 29, of Cedar County are wanted for an assault in Stanton where they accosted a man and woman at a Stanton apartment after breaking into the residence and threatening the pair with harm using a firearm, the sheriff said.
Murphree and Pederson then fled the area in a white 2004 Dodge Stratus, with license plate 53-F198 that is now reported stolen from Stanton. Both men are convicted felons and face numerous new felony charges in connection to Tuesday’s incident, the sheriff said.
Both men are considered to be extremely dangerous and have made comments of having nothing to lose. If they or the vehicle are observed, you are asked to immediately call 911.
The sheriff’s office was not notified of the assault for more than 20 minutes after the suspects left the area on Tuesday. Both men have felony warrants that have been issued for their arrest and are suspected of still being in Northeast Nebraska.
Murphree is 5-foot-10 and weighs 150 pounds with brown hair. Pederson is 6-foot, weighing about 190 to 200 pounds. He is described as having a man bun currently with blondish/brown hair.
On Sunday, Murphree was reported to have stolen a 2003 silver Chevy Malibu with Thurston County plates.