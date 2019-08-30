KEARNEY — City of Kearney Sanitation Division announces that due to Labor Day on Monday, the following changes will be in effect for the sanitation collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill:
Residential
- Trash collection will be delayed one day, except Sept. 6 collection will not be affected.
- Yard waste collection will be delayed one day.
- Commercial
- Trash collection normally collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday.
- Recyclable collection normally collected on Friday will be collected on Sept. 7.
Closings
- The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed Monday.
- The Solid Waste Agency Landfill, including the yard waste and tree site, will be closed Sunday and Monday.