HOLDREGE — A medication aide course will meet 6-10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Oct. 7-24, at Central Community College-Holdrege.
The course will train beginning medication aides to safely administer medications.
Class size is limited so registration and payment are required at least 10 days before the start date, or by Sept. 27. The cost of $400 includes tuition, books and fees. There are additional fees for state testing and Department of Health and Human Services registration.
For more information or to preregister, contact Elena Olson King at 308-338-4072, toll-free in Nebraska at 877-222-0780 or by email at elenaolson@cccneb.edu.
