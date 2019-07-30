LINCOLN — State dam inspectors have asked a national dam safety group to determine what caused the collapse of the 92-year-old Spencer Dam during the epic flooding in March.
One man was swept away and his body never found after the 29-foot-high, 3,700-foot-long earthen and concrete structure breached amid heavy rain and snow during the night of March 13-14.
The Niobrara River cut a new channel through the dam, washing away a tavern, a house and a bait shop as well as a large section of U.S. Highway 281 just below the structure. The highway segment was only recently reopened using a temporary bridge.
Photographs and video of the skeletal remains of the Spencer Dam were the iconic images of the spring flooding, which left five people dead in Nebraska and Iowa and caused millions of dollars in damages.
A four-member team from the Association of State Dam Safety Officials, a national nonprofit organization, will conduct an independent review at the request of Tim Gokie, who heads Nebraska’s dam inspection division within the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources.
The review will focus on what can be learned about the dam collapse to guide future dam construction, according to Lori Arthur, a spokeswoman for the Natural Resources Department.
The review will be funded, up to $275,000, by the Nebraska Public Power District, which owns the dam. NPPD spokesman Mark Becker said that the district is also curious about what happened and that those in the association doing the inspection are the "experts in the field."
Gokie, in April, told The World-Herald that the collapse might be the first in the nation caused by huge chunks of ice — some weighing as much as a full-sized pickup — battering against the dam. The ice punched a huge hole in a small powerhouse on the dam and prevented workers from opening up all the “stop-log gates” on the dam to release floodwaters. The dam, according to NPPD officials, eventually was overtopped by water.
The family of Kenny Angel, who is presumed dead in the dam collapse, have filed a tort claim with the power district, which is the precursor to a lawsuit. It seeks damages for the loss of their brother, as well as the bar, bait shop and home owned by the family.
The dam’s collapse has also spurred a renegotiation of a $9 million agreement, reached in September 2018, for NPPD to sell the dam and associated water rights to a coalition of natural resources districts along the Niobrara River and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
An attorney for the coalition, Don Blankenau, told The World-Herald after the collapse that the price would have to be renegotiated and reduced. The NPPD board approved a resolution in June to do that.
Becker, the NPPD spokesman, said that NPPD would seek to decommission the powerhouse structure at the dam but that it would be up to the new owners to decide whether they want to restore the earthen portion of the dam to impound water. Before the collapse, the spillway area of the dam was a popular spot for catfishing.