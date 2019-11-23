LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Growers Association will accept applications until Jan. 24 for its fourth PRIME (Production, Research, Innovation & Management Education) Program class.
PRIME is designed for younger or newer Nebraska corn producers. Sessions will focus on using research, emerging technologies, farm management practices,and peer relationships to maximize the long-term viability of a farming operation.
The 12-month program includes three two-day sessions — Feb. 17-18, summer 2020 and December 2020 — and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association annual meeting.
Session locations will be determined after the 8-12 class members are notified of their selection in February.
The $190 registration fee will be waived for participants who have been NeCGA members for three years. All other program costs are covered by NeCGA.
More information and a registration form are posted at necga.org.
