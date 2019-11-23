WASHINGTON — Sign-up continues to Dec. 6 for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2019 Market Facilitation Program.
A second round of payments to farmers damaged by trade tariffs automatically will be issued by the Farm Service Agency this week to ag producers with completed 2019 MFP applications.
They may get 25 percent of the total expected payment, in addition to the half already received.
The $16 billion authorized includes $14.5 billion in FSA-administered direct payments; $1.4 billion for a Food Purchase and Distribution Program through the Agricultural Marketing Service to buy surplus commodities and distribute them to food banks, schools and other programs for people in need; and $100 million administered by the Foreign Agriculture Service to develop new export markets.
Qualifying crops include alfalfa, corn, soybeans, sorghum, oats, wheat, dairy and pork.
Contact your local FSA office for payment rates, limits and other details.
