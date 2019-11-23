BROKEN BOW — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension will host a “Managing Cattle and Forage Production Risk: Protecting Profits in Uncertain Times” workshop Dec. 9 in Broken Bow.
The free workshop will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Tumbleweed Cafe.
Topics presented by Extension specialists and educators will include protecting price declines with futures, options and insurance; programs that guard against weather-related losses; disaster programs; and current cattle industry issues and opportunities.
Registrations are required by Dec. 6 for meal planning at http://go.unl.edu/cattlerisk or by calling Custer County Extension Educator Troy Walz at 308-872-6831.
