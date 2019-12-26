KEARNEY — Barely 50 years had passed since the end of the Civil War and completion of the United States’ first transcontinental railroad — the Union Pacific — when a group of automakers hatched a grand idea to link the nation’s East and West coasts by highway.
Bonfires and fireworks illuminated the night sky over Omaha on Halloween night in 1913 when promoters of what would initially be called the Lincoln Highway announced Omaha would be on the route.
Kearney also would be in the path of the Lincoln Highway and bill itself as the Midway City because it was 1,733 miles from either coast — smack in the middle of the United States’ first transcontinental highway.
It wasn’t an accident that the Lincoln Highway’s promoters were tied to the U.S. auto industry. They pushed for the Lincoln Highway so customers would have more places to drive their cars. What better route than one crossing the width of the nation so motorists could discover their country by auto?
Construction of the Lincoln Highway occurred before states developed their departments of transportation to design and pay for roads. Instead of using public funds, much of the Lincoln Highway was built using private resources, including donations of concrete that helped build one-mile spans known as “Seedling Miles.”
Lincoln Highway promoters encouraged communities to pave Seedling Miles so travelers and local motorists could experience the luxury of a hard-surface road. Grand Island was first in Nebraska to complete its Seedling Mile, followed a few weeks later by Kearney. Its seedling mile was on the west edge of Kearney and the community boasted it was wide enough for two hay wagons to pass.
Nebraska’s first attempt to create a highway department was to merge the Department of Roads with the Department of Irrigation, but dissatisfied Nebraskans complained. They blamed muddy, bumpy roads on the “Department of Ruts and Irritation.”
Entrepreneurs quickly recognized the potential for commerce along the Lincoln Highway, and motels, campgrounds, gas stations and repair shops sprang up. Because 90 percent of the original Lincoln Highway was graded dirt, early automobiles had frequent flats and breakdowns that forced travelers to wait several days for replacement parts to arrive by railroad.
Books and magazines focused on “how-to” articles to help travelers budget and equip vehicles for the rough ride across the nation. A few years after the highway opened, the U.S. Army tried in 1919 to gauge the potential military benefits of the transcontinental highway. Among the contingent assessing the Lincoln Highway’s strategic significance was a young Lt. Col. Dwight Eisenhower.
He would remain in the Army and rise to the rank of general. After serving as supreme commander of Allied Forces in Europe, Eisenhower returned to the U.S. and was elected president. Eisenhower promoted his vision of a nationwide interstate highway system and Americans backed the idea. The first — Interstate 80 — followed the same path that Eisenhower had traced almost 50 years earlier on the Lincoln Highway.
