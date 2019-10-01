KEARNEY — Fort Kearney Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will meet 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Perkins Restaurant in Kearney.
The program to be presented after lunch is “Making the American Home,” a presentation of period rooms from the DAR Museum in Washington, D.C. The DAR Museum has been collecting objects since 1890, the year of the founding of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution.
Today, the collection includes more than 30,000 examples of decorative and fine arts. Furniture, silver, paintings, ceramics and textiles, such as quilts and costumes, are exhibited in 31 period rooms and in two galleries.
A meeting will follow the presentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.