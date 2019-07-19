KEARNEY — On Thursday, the Kearney DQ at 112 W. Fourth St. and the Lexington DQ at 901 Plum Creek Parkway will be among participating Dairy Queen locations raising funds for Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha.
On Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more from every Blizzard sold at these locations will be donated to CMN Hospitals to aid 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.
Last year’s Miracle Treat Day raised nearly $50,000 for Children’s. Since 1984, the Dairy Queen system has raised nearly $150 million for CMN Hospitals across the U.S. and Canada through Miracle Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign and other initiatives.