July 16
5-8 p.m. — Show & Shine at BluePrint Engines, 2915 Marshall Ave.
July 17
4-7 p.m. — Picnic-style meal, Old Town Hall, 1900 Central Ave.
6-9 p.m. — Classic Car Tour to assisted living and nursing homes including Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home
July 18
5-7:30 p.m. — Show & Shine, Midway Auto Outlet, 715 Central Ave.
8 p.m. — Gary Lewis & The Playboys at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St. Tickets start at $29
July 19
5-7:30 p.m. — Show & Shine at The Archway, 3060 E. First St.
7-10:30 p.m. — Classic & Collectible Car Auction at Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N
July 20
8 a.m.-noon — Registration for Show & Shine
Noon-4 p.m. — Show & Shine at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Eagle Riders Bike Show, Eagles Club, 17 W. 24th St.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. — ‘60s Fashion Show, Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave.
12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. — Engine Building Contest, Downtown Kearney: The Bricks
5-6:30 p.m. — Cruise Nite Parade, Central Avenue from Railroad Street to 31st Street
7-9:30 p.m. — Burnout Contest, Graham Tire, 5708 Second Ave.
4-11 p.m. — Racing, with an appearance by Butch Patrick, Eddy from the TV show, “The Munsters,” at Kearney Raceway Park, 4860 Imperial Ave.
July 21
8:30-5 p.m. — NHRA drag races at Kearney Raceway Park
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Cars & Coffee at Classic Car Collection, 3600 U.S. Highway 30