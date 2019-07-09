July 16

5-8 p.m. — Show & Shine at BluePrint Engines, 2915 Marshall Ave.

July 17

4-7 p.m. — Picnic-style meal, Old Town Hall, 1900 Central Ave.

6-9 p.m. — Classic Car Tour to assisted living and nursing homes including Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home

July 18

5-7:30 p.m. — Show & Shine, Midway Auto Outlet, 715 Central Ave.

8 p.m. — Gary Lewis & The Playboys at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St. Tickets start at $29

July 19

5-7:30 p.m. — Show & Shine at The Archway, 3060 E. First St.

7-10:30 p.m. — Classic & Collectible Car Auction at Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N

July 20

8 a.m.-noon — Registration for Show & Shine

Noon-4 p.m. — Show & Shine at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Eagle Riders Bike Show, Eagles Club, 17 W. 24th St.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. — ‘60s Fashion Show, Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave.

12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. — Engine Building Contest, Downtown Kearney: The Bricks

5-6:30 p.m. — Cruise Nite Parade, Central Avenue from Railroad Street to 31st Street

7-9:30 p.m. — Burnout Contest, Graham Tire, 5708 Second Ave.

4-11 p.m. — Racing, with an appearance by Butch Patrick, Eddy from the TV show, “The Munsters,” at Kearney Raceway Park, 4860 Imperial Ave.

July 21

8:30-5 p.m. — NHRA drag races at Kearney Raceway Park

10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Cars & Coffee at Classic Car Collection, 3600 U.S. Highway 30

