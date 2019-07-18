Friday, Aug. 23
3:50-4 p.m. – Class of 2023 parade (Campus Greens near Bell Tower)
4-5 p.m. – Welcome convocation for new students and families (Health and Sports Center)
5-8 p.m. – Blue Gold Community Showcase (Campus Greens near Bell Tower)
5:30-7 p.m. – Chancellor’s picnic (Campus Greens near Bell Tower)
7-7:30 p.m. – Pride of the Plains Marching Band exhibition (Foster Field)
9-10:30 p.m. – Playfair with activities and games for new students (Foster Field)
10:30-11:30 p.m. – Late-night doughnuts and UNK traditions for new students (Foster Field)
Saturday, Aug. 24
8:30-11 p.m. – Lopers Rock the Night with snow cones, doughnuts and music for all students (Foster Field)
Sunday, Aug. 25
5-8 p.m. – Party in the Park with dinner, sand volleyball, splash competition and other activities for all students (Harmon Park)
Thursday, Aug. 29
7-10 p.m. – Destination Downtown (Downtown Kearney)
Saturday, Sept. 7
9-11 p.m. – LPAC outdoor movie (South side of Copeland Hall)