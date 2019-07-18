Friday, Aug. 23

3:50-4 p.m. – Class of 2023 parade (Campus Greens near Bell Tower)

4-5 p.m. – Welcome convocation for new students and families (Health and Sports Center)

5-8 p.m. – Blue Gold Community Showcase (Campus Greens near Bell Tower)

5:30-7 p.m. – Chancellor’s picnic (Campus Greens near Bell Tower)

7-7:30 p.m. – Pride of the Plains Marching Band exhibition (Foster Field)

9-10:30 p.m. – Playfair with activities and games for new students (Foster Field)

10:30-11:30 p.m. – Late-night doughnuts and UNK traditions for new students (Foster Field)

Saturday, Aug. 24

8:30-11 p.m. – Lopers Rock the Night with snow cones, doughnuts and music for all students (Foster Field)

Sunday, Aug. 25

5-8 p.m. – Party in the Park with dinner, sand volleyball, splash competition and other activities for all students (Harmon Park)

Thursday, Aug. 29

7-10 p.m. – Destination Downtown (Downtown Kearney)

Saturday, Sept. 7

9-11 p.m. – LPAC outdoor movie (South side of Copeland Hall)

