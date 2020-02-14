A rose to ... the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners. The seven-person governing body has begun posting its agenda on the internet prior to its twice-monthly meetings. Having the agenda easily at hand is an invitation for county residents to educate themselves about county government and to get involved.
County Board Chair Bill McMullen of Kearney said after 28 years on the board that one of his biggest frustrations is the lack of participation and interest from citizens, so he hopes the new open-book approach spurs interest. As time passes, we think it will bring a few more residents to the meeting room.
The real trigger for participation isn’t the online agenda, however. What attracts citizens to meetings are issues that directly affect them: When a business decides to build a big feedlot next door, when the assessor’s office is fielding more than its share of protests, or when roads or law enforcement or other services aren’t measuring up to expectations.
Posting agendas and packet information won’t attract participants to meetings as reliably as issues that directly affect people, But if the county is serious about its open-book approach, residents who come to meetings will be better educated and ready for an intelligent discussion about what items matter to them.
Now that the county board is posting its agendas, citizenship responsibility falls to county residents. They now have the opportunity to inform themselves, contact board members about important issues and speak out at meetings. Showing up is the best way to ensure good government.
A raspberry to ... early departures, in particular Joe Biden’s quick exit to South Carolina from New Hampshire, where he finished an embarrassing fifth in the Democratic presidential primary election on Tuesday. Biden gets a raspberry for ducking out because it looked like an act of desperation — with a touch of exasperation.
Will the former vice president make a better showing in South Carolina or Nevada? Don’t hold your breath. Biden seems to have developed a “know-it-all” personality. It leaves the impression that he’s entitled to win the nomination. If he can’t get his campaign going, the next departure could be his last.
A raspberry to ... the Iowa caucuses, not because of the botched results, but because the caucuses themselves are such a strange concoction. Explain to us why Iowans vote three times in the caucuses. Bernie Sanders received the most votes in the first round, when everyone voted for their favorite candidates, but Pete Buttigieg won because he got the most votes in the second round when some of the caucus participants had to abandon their favorite candidates and vote for their second pick.
Those folks probably celebrated Buttigieg’s victory by chanting “We’re No. 2, we’re No. 2!” C’mon, Iowa, can your oddball caucus.