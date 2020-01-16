KEARNEY — Hal D. Young, 68, of Kearney died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral Chapel with Roger McDermott officiating.
Hal was born March 22, 1951, in North Platte to Harold and Margaret (Price) Young. He was the third of four children. He graduated from Lexington High School.
He married Rosalie Medina on July 17, 1989, in Las Vegas. After many years on the road as a trucker, Hal started a career as an agent with Standard Life Insurance.
For the past 30 years he worked as a transporter at Bridge Street Auto with his friends. His favorite pastime was enjoying his family and buying McDonald’s for his grandchildren.
He passed away surrounded by his family and friends.
Hal is survived by his wife, Rosalie Young of Kearney; sons, Jeremiah Hogins of Kearney, Elijah and wife Mia Hogins of Lincoln, Abraham and wife Amber Hogins of Kearney, Aaron Young of Kearney; grandchildren, Abraham II, Luca, London, Alyla, Charlotte, Amelia, Alyus, Adrian, Elena and Augustus; and many nieces and nephews.
Hal was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.