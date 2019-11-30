KEARNEY — Two Hub Territory ag producers have been selected by Nebraska Cattlemen for the 2020 class of the Young Cattlemen’s Conference.
Erica Schluntz of Naponee and Brandon Sorensen are among the 10 selected for the two-year leadership program.
“Our goal is to spark interest within the participants, giving them the desire to come back and serve as board members to our state and national organization,” said NC President-elect Ken Herz.
YCC includes learning about leadership, professional communication skills, state agencies and legislative processes, plus tours of Nebraska-based ag production facilities.
Sponsors are Farm Credit Services of America and the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation.
