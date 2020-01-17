Your support is needed. State Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island has introduced LB911. This bill would support the current Central Nebraska Grand Island Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery to become a Nebraska State Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Your support of LB911 is needed.
Please write to your legislative representative in support of this bill. You can submit a letter by following the Nebraska State Legislative link: https://nebraskalegislature.gov/senators. Click on your representative and encourage his or her support of this important bill.
Currently, Nebraska has one state veterans cemetery located in Alliance. It is our intent to expand the existing cemetery as part of the Grand Island Veterans’ Home redevelopment plan. Veterans and their family members will be interred in a beautiful, well-maintained burial park with the dignity and honor they deserve.
This space will reverently honor veterans and their families and grow with the passage of time.
In 1887 the property that originally was donated to the central Nebraska veterans now has been transferred to the city of Grand Island. We are asking for a small portion of land adjacent to the existing cemetery to be transferred to the state to honor the veterans and loved ones who are currently buried there and future veterans and family members, who will have a peaceful resting place.
I am encouraging you to contact your state senator to support this bill.
Donald Shuda, Grand Island