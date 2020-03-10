AXTELL — Doris Murray, 98, of Axtell died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with the Rev. Joseph Hannappel officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Axtell.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
——
Doris Irene (Bleck) Murray was born Feb. 27, 1922, in Omaha to August and Blanche (Felden) Bleck.
Doris grew up on the farm that her grandparents homesteaded. She spent her entire life on the farm that received the Century Aksarben Pioneer Farm Family Award in 1988. Doris attended Catholic school through eighth grade and Kearney Longfellow High School, graduating in 1939. She then received her bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree from Kearney State College.
On Oct. 11, 1945, Doris married Max “Jack” Murray Jr. at St. James in Kearney. To this union three children were born, Max, Sally and Nancy. Doris and Jack enjoyed dancing at the 1733 Ranch and going for Sunday drives. Max died in 1987.
Doris began her teaching career at one-room schools in surrounding counties. She taught in one-room schools for 17 years. She taught at Wilcox Public Schools from 1962 to 1987, teaching a total of 42 years. During her teaching years she was active in Fort Kearny Conference Teachers Association, NSEA and Kappa Delta. Doris had a love of teaching and enjoyed seeing past students and hearing about their successes.
Upon retirement Doris volunteered in Kearney fourth grade classrooms sharing Nebraska history of one-room schools. Her hobbies included reading historical western novels, crossword puzzles and collecting giraffes. Doris, also referred to as Dodie by her grandchildren, was often seen at their activities cheering for them. She enjoyed family celebrations, visiting with friends, neighborhood clubs, playing cards and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, Max Murray III and his wife, Teresa, of Kearney; daughter, Nancy Murray of Axtell; son-in-law, Dudley Larson of Lawrence, Kan.; three grandchildren, Chadd Murray and his wife, Dawn, of Kearney, Angela Philbrick and husband, Trent, of Scottsbluff and Brett Larson and his wife, Danielle, of Hebron; and nine great-grandchildren, Austin, Nathan, Colin, Justin, Joslyn Murray and Taylor and Lauren Philbrick, and Olivia and Lillian Larson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Max Murray; daughter, Sally Larson; mother- and father-in-law, Max and Myrtle Murray; brothers, Joe Lee and John Bleck; sister, Gladys Sicheneder; brother-in-law, August Sicheneder; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Lee.
Memorials are suggested to the Axtell Volunteer Fire Department and KHAS Television Catholic Ministry.
Visit www.osrfh.com to share condolences online.