SCHUYLER — The Schuyler Fire Department ordered the evacuation of downtown Schuyler for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon.
Denise Kracl, Colfax County attorney and public information officer, said the call to the fire department came in at 3:01 p.m.
Kracl told the Daily News that a building was being torn down and moved in the downtown. It is believed that a backhoe hit a gas line underground that caused a rupture.
About six to eight blocks of the downtown were blocked off, including the Colfax County Courthouse. At 4:25 p.m., the "all clear" was given, she said.
Black Hills Energy crews were on the scene along with Schuyler and Colfax County officials. By about 5:10 p.m., only about a two-block area of one street remained closed so that crews could repair the spot where the line had been damaged, Kracl said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.