PAPILLION — Seth Stroh poured in 23 points and Kearney High School overcame a 10-point deficit at the end of the first quarter to beat Papillion-La Vista 60-55 Thursday night in Papillion in the first round of the Early Bird Tournament.
Jack Johnson joined Stroh in double figures, scoring 12 points.
Preston Kellogg paced the Monarchs with 17 points and Joey Hylok added 15.
Saturday, Kearney plays at Lincoln North Star in the championship.
n Kearney 60, Papillion-LV 55
Score by Quarters
Kearney (1-0)9 16 17 18 — 60
Papillion-LV (0-1)19 8 12 16 — 55
KEARNEY — Seth Stroh 23, Jack Johnson 12, Easton Bruce 7, Will Vanderbeek 6, Colin Murray 4, Travis Sherbeck 3, Preston Pearson 3, Nate Jacobsen 2.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA — Preston Kellogg 17, Joey Hylok 15, Aidan Graham 8, Owen McLaughlin 6, Luke Lindenmeyer 3, Matt Adamek 3, Chase Lett 2, Kyle Ingwerson 1.
