Friday, Aug. 23

Residence Halls and Dining Services Open

8-11 a.m. – New Student Move In

3-3:50 p.m. – New Students and Family Sendoff (Copeland Hall)

3:50 p.m. – Class of 2023 parade (Campus Greens near Bell Tower)

4 p.m. – New Student Welcome Convocation (Health and Sports Center)

5-8 p.m. – Blue Gold Community Showcase and Chancellor’s Picnic (Campus Greens)

7 p.m. – Pride of the Plains Marching Band Exhibition (Foster Field)

9-10:30 p.m.– Playfair with activities and games for new students (Foster Field)

10:30-11:30 p.m. – Late-night doughnuts and UNK traditions for new students (Foster Field)

Saturday, Aug. 24

2 p.m.– Soccer exhibition game vs Omaha United (Cope Stadium)

6 p.m.– Tailgate prior to Loper Football scrimmage (Foster Field)

7 p.m.– Loper Football scrimmage (Foster Field)

8:30-11 p.m. – Lopers Rock the Night with snow cones, doughnuts and music for all students (Foster Field)

Sunday, Aug. 25

5-8 p.m. – Party in the Park with dinner, sand volleyball, splash competition and other activities for all students (Harmon Park)

Monday, Aug. 26

First day of fall classes

Thursday, Aug. 29

7-10 p.m. – Destination Downtown (Downtown Kearney)

Friday, August 30

7:30 p.m. – Free Movie: Napoleon Dynamite (The World Theatre, Downtown Kearney)

Saturday, Sept. 7

9-11 p.m. – LPAC outdoor movie (South side of Copeland Hall)

Tags