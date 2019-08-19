Friday, Aug. 23
Residence Halls and Dining Services Open
8-11 a.m. – New Student Move In
3-3:50 p.m. – New Students and Family Sendoff (Copeland Hall)
3:50 p.m. – Class of 2023 parade (Campus Greens near Bell Tower)
4 p.m. – New Student Welcome Convocation (Health and Sports Center)
5-8 p.m. – Blue Gold Community Showcase and Chancellor’s Picnic (Campus Greens)
7 p.m. – Pride of the Plains Marching Band Exhibition (Foster Field)
9-10:30 p.m.– Playfair with activities and games for new students (Foster Field)
10:30-11:30 p.m. – Late-night doughnuts and UNK traditions for new students (Foster Field)
Saturday, Aug. 24
2 p.m.– Soccer exhibition game vs Omaha United (Cope Stadium)
6 p.m.– Tailgate prior to Loper Football scrimmage (Foster Field)
7 p.m.– Loper Football scrimmage (Foster Field)
8:30-11 p.m. – Lopers Rock the Night with snow cones, doughnuts and music for all students (Foster Field)
Sunday, Aug. 25
5-8 p.m. – Party in the Park with dinner, sand volleyball, splash competition and other activities for all students (Harmon Park)
Monday, Aug. 26
First day of fall classes
Thursday, Aug. 29
7-10 p.m. – Destination Downtown (Downtown Kearney)
Friday, August 30
7:30 p.m. – Free Movie: Napoleon Dynamite (The World Theatre, Downtown Kearney)
Saturday, Sept. 7
9-11 p.m. – LPAC outdoor movie (South side of Copeland Hall)