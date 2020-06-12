BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Gulf South Conference announced the GSC All-Decade Awards for women’s soccer. The awards factor in the years 2010-19 and were selected jointly by institutional personnel, coaches and league administrators.
Former North Alabama player and current University of Nebraska at Kearney coach Chloe Roberts was named the GSC Player of the Decade. Roberts was the 2011 Daktronics National Player of the Year, she ranks second in GSC history in career goals (93), and she was named an All-American each year of her career. She is a two-time GSC Player of the Year, winning the award as a freshman in 2009 and again in 2011. The four-time First Team All-GSC selection was named the Most Outstanding Player of the GSC Championship twice in 2011 and 2012.
Roberts was named UNK’s third all-time head women’s soccer coach in April 2017.
She came to UNK in August 2014 and served as the program’s graduate assistant coach for two seasons. In summer 2016, she was elevated to assistant coach status and then moved to interim head coach that December.