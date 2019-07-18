Sunday, Sept. 29
1 p.m. – Soccer vs. Washburn (Cope Stadium)
Monday, Sept. 30
5 p.m. – Pep rally with announcement of homecoming royalty finalists and lawn display competition (Bell Tower)
Tuesday, Oct. 1
5:30 p.m. – Adventure Race (Bell Tower)
Wednesday, Oct. 2
5 p.m. – Loper Feud (Fine Arts Recital Hall)
Thursday, Oct. 3
7 p.m. – Lip-sync contest and royalty crowning (Health and Sports Center)
Friday, Oct. 4
11:30 a.m. – Distinguished Alumni Awards luncheon (Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room)
5 p.m. – Canned Food Build (Nebraskan Student Union courtyard)
5:30 p.m. – UNK Athletic Hall of Fame dinner (Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room)
Saturday, Oct. 5
10 a.m. – Homecoming parade (Downtown Kearney)
Noon – Loper Brews and Brats Tailgate (Cope Stadium Loperville)
2 p.m. – Football vs. Northeastern State (Cope Stadium)