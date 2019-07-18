Sunday, Sept. 29

1 p.m. – Soccer vs. Washburn (Cope Stadium)

Monday, Sept. 30

5 p.m. – Pep rally with announcement of homecoming royalty finalists and lawn display competition (Bell Tower)

Tuesday, Oct. 1

5:30 p.m. – Adventure Race (Bell Tower)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

5 p.m. – Loper Feud (Fine Arts Recital Hall)

Thursday, Oct. 3

7 p.m. – Lip-sync contest and royalty crowning (Health and Sports Center)

Friday, Oct. 4

11:30 a.m. – Distinguished Alumni Awards luncheon (Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room)

5 p.m. – Canned Food Build (Nebraskan Student Union courtyard)

5:30 p.m. – UNK Athletic Hall of Fame dinner (Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room)

Saturday, Oct. 5

10 a.m. – Homecoming parade (Downtown Kearney)

Noon – Loper Brews and Brats Tailgate (Cope Stadium Loperville)

2 p.m. – Football vs. Northeastern State (Cope Stadium)

