KEARNEY — Helen L. Arnold, 84, of Kearney died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at her home.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Living Faith Fellowship Church in Kearney with the Rev. Joel Stark officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation is planned one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to AseraCare Hospice.
