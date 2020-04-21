BROKEN BOW — Ina Jean Blauhorn Giles, 92, of Broken Bow died Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Broken Bow.
A private graveside service and burial will be Wednesday at the Broken Bow Township Cemetery with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating.
Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Oct. 7, 1927, on a farm near Palmer to William and Anna Otto Blauhorn.
On March 12, 1950, she married Charles R. Giles of Elsmere. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Gene Giles of Alliance, Randall D. Giles of San Diego and Sally Giles of Denver; brother, Orville Blauhorn of Palmer; sister, Edna Blauhorn Shull of Central City; and grandsons and great-grandchildren.