KEARNEY — A year after Village Flats opened at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, the apartment-style housing complex has been full with a waiting list.

The $16 million residence hall, located at 2201 University Drive, opened in August 2018 and has been in high demand since.

The amenities at Village Flats are one of the reasons UNK and University of Nebraska Medical Center students are interested in living there, said LeAnn Jochum, associate director of operations in the UNK Office of Residence Life.

Amenities featured in the 68 one-bedroom and 31 two-bedroom apartments include wireless internet, cable, utilities and furniture. Each apartment has a kitchen, and there are on-site laundry facilities, meeting rooms, a clubhouse space and outdoor patio.

“It is student-centered, student-focused,” Jochum said.

Students also have academic-lease terms, where they can leave the complex for an educational purpose such as an internship, student teaching, graduation or a practicum, Jochum explained. Students are asked to give residence staff 60 days notice if they plan to move out.

Village Flats is designed for upperclassmen, graduate and nontraditional students from UNK and UNMC. The complex replaced the nearly 60-year-old University Heights apartments that closed and sold in 2017.

Funding for Village Flats came from $12 million in revenue bonds and $4 million from a UNK surplus fund.

Although there is a waiting list for Village Flats apartments, Jochum expects there to be openings when semesters come to an end.

“We anticipate openings in December. Because we are student-focused, our occupancy ebbs and flows with academic terms. In December, we will have a natural turnover with students that are graduating or done with their on-campus portion,” she said.

Village Flats was showcased to the community during Celebrate Kearney in April.

“People got to see it up front and see the vision the university had for that space,” Jochum said.

One of the most popular spots at Village Flats is the clubhouse, deck and community room.

“The residents out there are really enjoying the space,” Jochum said. “There are grills in the back and the patio furniture. It’s a really neat place.”

One of the things residence staff wasn’t anticipating was the amount of bike racks needed at the residence hall.

“We have gone through three rounds of adding bike racks,” said Jochum. “We love that it’s sustainable and a great exercise. They are hopping on those and getting around campus.”

With one year under its belt, Jochum is relieved not to have a ribbon-cutting for a complex at the same time thousands of students are moving on campus. Now residents can relax in their new home.

“The residents out there are really enjoying the space,” she said.

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com