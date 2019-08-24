KEARNEY — One year after winning $100,000 on the season finale of the CBS show “TKO: Total Knock Out,” Bryce Abbey still has people congratulating him.

“That’s always fun to get to talk to people and hearing about kids that watched it and were excited. It’s always fun,” said Abbey.

Abbey is an associate professor of exercise science and the employee health and wellness director at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Being on national television never was something he dreamed of doing.

“It was just something that fell into my lap at the right time and the right situation,” he said. “Fortunately the one I chose to go try and do I was successful at it.”

Abbey learned of the show through a casting call that was sent to his email. He was coaching his son’s Little League baseball team, and the casting director for “TKO” was seeking a baseball coach for the show.

His first appearance on the show aired Aug. 17, 2018, and Abbey won his episode. He took home $50,000 and qualified for the finale.

Abbey, who was inducted into the UNK Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017, is one of six UNK wrestlers who achieved All-American status all four years, placing fourth, third, third and fifth at the NCAA Championships. Winning two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and West Region titles, he set the UNK record with 134 career wins. The 2002 RMAC Freshman of the Year, Abbey was part of four teams that placed in the Top 10 at the NCAA Championships.

He watched the show’s finale with 125 members of his family and friends on Sept. 21 at Fanatics in downtown Kearney, where they all found out he brought home the grand prize of $100,000.

“I think the best part is getting to share with family and friends, getting to share that excitement. To see the excitement of the entire community getting around somebody that is on TV with a chance to win a game show, I think that was the best part for me to see just how genuinely excited everyone was,” he said.

After he won, Abbey gave presentations at Gibbon Public Schools and Windy Hills Elementary in Kearney about the show as well as being kind to others, being a good sport and pushing yourself.

Abbey use some of his winnings to write a check and pay off his student loans.

“That’s definitely kind of the biggest takeaway from this was being able to do that. It was just awesome for me and my family,” he said.

Abbey, his wife, Erin, and their two children also took a trip to Myrtle Beach this summer. The family drove to the destination and made stops in St. Louis, Nashville and Atlanta. Abbey also upgraded his car after the show.

Along with his winnings, Abbey took away lasting friendships. He continues to stay in touch with Brandon Beem of Iowa and Joe Pepe of Pennsylvania, who also were finalists in the last episode of the show.

The trio text on a regular basis, and Abbey stopped to visit Beem when he was passing through Iowa this summer.

“(They are both) just genuine guys. In the heat of competition we are going to compete, but when we walk off the field or the set in this instance, you are friends,” Abbey said.

Abbey and his friends from “TKO” have talked about doing another show together that involves a team, but he isn’t looking to be on TV again.

“I feel like I was struck by lightning the first time. I went in and I won. The chances of it happening twice are even slimmer than it happening once,” he said.

For Abbey, it was the experience after the show aired that was the best part of winning.

“When I went into the schools and shared it with them, how excited they were for me to win was really exciting and probably my favorite part. Yes, competing is fun. Yes, winning is fun. But genuinely seeing everyone excited for you, that experience was really what was fun,” he said.

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com