KEARNEY — Celebrate Kearney is a “go” for 2020.
That’s the word from Todd Gottula, one of the principal organizers of the inaugural Celebrate Kearney event at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s University Village.
The first Celebrate Kearney was April 26 — a Friday — and it featured live music, a family fun zone with zip lines, bouncy houses, a rock climbing wall, food trucks, beer garden, chamber mainstreet and fireworks show.
A hot air balloon flight was planned, but gusty winds prevented an ascent.
“It was a huge success. It was probably beyond anything we imagined when we entered the idea phase. It really surpassed all of our expectations,” said Gottula, who is the senior communications and marketing director at UNK.
Gottula and Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce President Derek Rusher promoted Celebrate Kearney as an event to showcase University Village and an opportunity for chamber members to get some public exposure.
“We wanted to give some added value to being chamber members by being part of a big event,” said Gottula, a former chamber board chairman and former marketing director at Viaero Event Center. “It also was a chance for students, faculty and staff to celebrate the end of the year.”
University Village roughly will equal the current size of the UNK campus when it’s complete in 15-20 years.
Currently there’s a new residence hall — University Flats — on the 107-acre tract. An early childhood education center — LaVonne Kopecky Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center — is under construction. Next on the drawing board will be a $6.5 million indoor/outdoor tennis facility.
When it’s complete, University Village will encompass numerous buildings and a variety of uses.
Eventually the neighborhood will become a collection of retail shops, entertainment venues, offices and apartments and homes.
Inviting the community to Celebrate Kearney was an opportunity to expose visitors to University Village and its potential, and maybe spark somebody’s imagination with ideas for the development.
Gottula said they packed all the planning for Celebrate Kearney into just two months. He said many details had to be settled in a brief period in order to carry off the event. “There were a lot of people involved on both sides, the university and the chamber.”
He said the event was worth the large effort that went into it because an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 people attended.
With a successful first event under his belt, Gottula is excited about the second Celebrate Kearney. He thinks that, because of the success of the inaugural Celebrate Kearney, planners will need to anticipate even larger crowds than in 2019.
“We want to keep doing it, grow it and massage it into something even better,” he said.