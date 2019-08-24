KEARNEY — With Hank Bounds gone as president of the University of Nebraska system, Doug Kristensen said he’ll miss his close friend and key University of Nebraska at Kearney supporter.

“He was a great friend,” said UNK Chancellor Kristensen. “We spent a lot of nights on the phone, whether it was to blow off steam or exchange ideas. I really valued that.”

Bounds announced in March he would be stepping down as NU president. Susan Fritz is interim president.

Kristensen said there may be no one more qualified to fill the interim role as Fritz, NU’s executive vice president and provost. However, he said he always will be grateful for Bounds’ support for UNK — the smallest of NU’s four campuses and the only one focused on serving the rural region of central and western Nebraska.

“Hank quickly grasped what UNK’s strengths are and how we fulfill our mission,” said Kristensen. “The most immediate impact of his departure will be his familiarity with our campus.”

Without Bounds’ backing, Kristensen said, the $30 million, 90,000-square-foot STEM building may not have been approved in the Nebraska Legislature. Designed to teach science, technology, engineering and math, the STEM building that’s being built on west campus is the only major construction project approved during the 2016 Legislature. The building is scheduled to open in spring 2020.

In addition to supporting the STEM building, Bounds conscientiously led NU’s four campuses as they sought $11 million in state-mandated budget cuts in 2018, Kristensen said.

In those cuts, UNK trimmed $3.67 million, eliminated 38 positions, and cut three men’s sports programs: golf, tennis and baseball.

“The budget could have been much worse, but he realized we don’t have the economy of scale,” said Kristensen.

Bounds was committed to NU’s success and tirelessly worked to lead the university system through challenging times, Kristensen added. Bounds believed in the power of collaboration and cooperation.

All of the hard work and long hours took their toll, said Kristensen.

“I’m happy for him. The last two years have been very hard on him. He was putting in 25 hours a day. He was passionate. We’re lucky he did what he did, but he paid a pretty high price for that, personally,” said Kristensen. “He’s going to just get away from the rat race for awhile.”

Kristensen is looking forward to working with Fritz as NU’s interim leader.

Fritz spoke at UNK’s summer 2018 commencement, and frequently has visited UNK and other NU campuses for meetings of key academic officers.

“She’s not an unfamiliar face on our campus,” Kristensen said.

Fritz has been in her current position since 2014. The provost’s office oversees all academic programs and activities, including global engagement initiatives and institutional research across all the NU campuses.

“She’s been there and seen it all,” Kristensen said.

Appointing Bounds’ permanent successor will be an important decision for the university system and Nebraska as a whole because NU is arguably the state’s top economic driver, said Kristensen. He’s hoping NU’s next leader is someone who understands the system is one university with four campuses fulfilling their own missions.

It’s important, Kristensen feels, that one member of the NU Board of Regents is from the Kearney area. Regent Paul Kenney is from Kearney, while Bob Phares, a UNK graduate, is from North Platte.

Familiarity with UNK’s role as Nebraska’s premier teaching institution will positively influence the presidential selection process, said Kristensen.

“We now have a unique niche. What does rural Nebraska need?” he said. “Bringing health care to rural Nebraska, I think you’re going to see the same thing with cyber security and early childhood education. We’ll be the best place for that in Nebraska.”

With so much riding on the choice of NU’s next president, it’s easy to understand why it’s important to find the best possible candidate to take over what Bounds achieved, said Kristensen. “Uncertainty is the key word. We had great momentum and we still do, but Hank sure fed that momentum.”

