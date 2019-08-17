KEARNEY — Local cat lovers are working to control the feral cat population at the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus and its surrounding neighborhood.

Since 2016, members of the UNK organization, LoperCats, have been feeding and paying for veterinarian services for the cats.

Sherry Morrow, a retired UNK assistant professor, also has used her own money to help control the feral cat population on campus and in her neighborhood near the university since 2000. Morrow said when she learned about the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Cats, which controls the feral cat population on its campus, she and other faculty and staff advocated for a LoperCats program.

Fellow cat lover and retired UNK Chief Information Officer Debbie Schroeder helped to start the UNK organization.

“What happens, if you don’t have a program, is the feral cats multiply and disease spreads. You know, you have more and more cats and it becomes a (public relations) issue because you have these sickly looking cats,” she said.

The cats are great hunters, ridding the campus and neighborhood of mice and insects, Morrow said. Though naysayers have complained that cats also kill birds.

“The way I look at it is God put both of them on the earth. Whether we’re feeding them or not, they’re going to go kill birds or mice or whatever,” said Morrow.

Eliminating the feral cat population on campus wasn’t an option, Morrow said, because another group of cats would just move in.

“It’s just a fact of life,” Schroeder added.

So when Morrow hears of new cats in the neighborhood, she lures them into a trap. Then she takes them to get vaccinated and spayed or neutered for a discounted price at Riverside Animal Hospital or West Villa Animal Hospital, both in Kearney.

The goal of LoperCats, funded solely by donations, is to keep cats healthy by feeding them every other day through one of its seven feeders on campus. The feeders have two cat doors and a liftable lid where volunteers drop cat food into a cup.

The feeder is the same used by Husker Cats.

Local contractors donated the lumber and the UNK Construction Management Club built the eight 4 ½-by-2 ¼ feet feeders.

Anyone interested in becoming involved with LoperCats can contact Morrow at morrows@unk.edu or through the LoperCats Facebook page.

