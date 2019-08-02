KEARNEY — Chick-fil-A is all it’s cracked up to be, helping to make the Nebraskan Student Union a destination spot on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

“Its been an incredible addition to the union,” said Todd Gottula, a UNK spokesperson. “It’s done exactly what we expected in terms of creating more energy and drawing more attention to the union.”

In fall 2018, UNK added Chick-fil-A to the already existing Starbucks and Subway. The trio has made the union a gathering spot, not just for students, faculty and staff, but the community as well.

“We’ve seen a large increase in foot traffic in the building, directly related to Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Subway,” said Gottula.

Combined, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Subway had $1.4 million in sales in a 10-month period from August 2018 to May. Chick-fil-A made up about 46 percent of those sales, or $633,000.

Starbucks did $353,000 in sales, while Subway had $388,000 in sales. Sodexo manages all three businesses.

Sales include not only cash and credit card sales, but UNK Dining Dollars as well. UNK students can use their Dining Dollars at all three businesses.

In the winter and spring of 2018 the student union underwent a $6 million renovation project providing not only different dining options but new interior finishes and furniture, created new conference rooms and meeting spaces, and updated Antelope Bookstore, and improved HVAC, lighting and sewer systems. The food court is a primary space in the Union, and the building also houses the Antelope Bookstore, meeting spaces and ballroom, and offices for Multi-Cultural Affairs, Student Engagement, Fraternity and Sorority Life, and Student Government.

Before the remodel and Chick-fil-A and Starbucks was added, sales were minimal, Gottula said.

“Combined, its just really made the union what a union should be,” he said. “It’s a more inviting space for sure.”

Of the cash-credit sales, UNK keeps 3.5 percent, or $11,000, which is reinvested in the union. kim.schmidt@kearneyhub.com

