KEARNEY — After 20 years the University of Nebraska at Kearney has changed its dining services provider.

In July, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved Sodexo, replacing Chartwells, which was doing business as Compass Group USA Inc.

“You’re not going to notice any major, significant changes in the menu items,” said Todd Gottula, a UNK spokesperson.

Last fall Chartwells sought renegotiation of the contract’s financial terms, and on Feb. 13 Chartwells notified UNK that it would terminate the existing contract.

Sodexo’s proposal keeps the overall costs, services and meal plans to students the same, Gottula said, while maintaining the current retail locations and Dining Dollars that are popular with UNK students.

“I don’t know if people are going to notice a whole lot of changes,” he said.

The five-year Sodexo contract is worth $24 million. Sodexo has offered positions to virtually all existing Chartwells employees and is making final assignments of its Kearney leadership team.

Sodexo was founded in 1966 in France and has headquarters in Gaithersburg, Maryland. The company employs 160,000 people at 13,000 locations across the United States. Sodexo serves many sectors, including private corporations, government agencies, schools, hospitals, military bases and prisons.

