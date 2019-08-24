KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is getting kids on a college campus, for some, more than a decade before they’ve even graduated high school.

That’s one of the aims of the PAWS University program, according to director Amy Nebesniak: To help students see a future where they’re attending college.

“We also have another goal of students becoming more familiar with what it means to go to college and seeing themselves on a campus. We’d love for it to be UNK’s campus, but any campus at all, seeing themselves going to further their education past high school,” said Nebesniak.

This summer was the first year UNK hosted PAWS University instead of Kearney Public Schools.

The basis of the program is similar to what it was for KPS: Help kids skip the summer learning slump by attending interactive classes during the summer. With topics like chemistry in the kitchen, slime science or Spanish immersion, the students who attend learn a lot, but have a lot of fun at the same time.

Most classes take a hands-on approach to their topics. One day at the end of June, one class played with bunnies while another group made gummy worms and a third class tested model volcanoes.

“The main thing for our classes is we want them to be engaging, so lots of hands-on, but they need to be educational, as well, so they’re learning something. That’s how we set ourselves apart in our program from other summer programs,” Nebesniak explained.

Even classes that easily could fit the traditional classroom setting, like the reading academy, are made into classes that strive to keep kids engaged in activities. In the reading academy, students read with UNK athletes and take “field trips” to different parts of campus, where adults in different fields of work show the kids that reading is essential for their job. “The athletics department has been amazing at reaching out and helping. It could take one football player to sit down with a kid and say, ‘Hey, you can do this, buddy.’ You just never know,” Nebesniak said.

No matter which classes the kids are enrolled in, they’re getting a full day of learning.

With the option to start at 7:45 a.m. with a reading hour, learn in one workshop in the morning, eat with the “Lunch Bunch” around the noon hour and then jump into another class in the afternoon, students can spend all day on campus.

While some parents would otherwise need to drop their kids off at a day care for the full day, without school in the summer, Nebesniak said PAWS offers a place for these kids to go while their parents work.

For the kids who stay all day, or even ones that just attend one class, the days are full of learning.

“The kids are exhausted when they leave,” assistant director Madi Casper, a recent UNK graduate, said with a smile. “By Friday, you can tell it’s time for them to have a weekend break.”

All the PAWS teachers are certified to work with kids, either because they’re currently employed as teachers or they’re preservice teachers, like Casper, having recently graduated but not yet started employment at a school. Preservice teachers also serve as paraprofessionals to help out in the various workshops.

This year, PAWS had approximately 160 students each week, some repeat students, as most sessions run one week, and some unique, according to Nebesniak.

The students, like the teachers, come from all over.

“PAWS University opens up to all community children and all community teachers,” Nebesniak said. “We have several teachers not from Kearney that have been teaching for us, from Amherst and Overton and Pleasanton and Gibbon. So I think that also just brings the whole community involved, as well.”

In the future, the PAWS committee wants to make the program even more accessible.

Nebesniak said that they’re already looking at more grants they can get to reduce the cost to attend workshops for children who qualify for free or reduced lunch. Currently, the cost for a workshop is $60 per workshop per child, or $40 for a student who qualifies for free or reduced lunch.

This year, the program was funded by Humanities Nebraska, Nebraska Art Council, Kearney Area Community Foundation and Kearney’s Noon Kiwanis Club. While UNK donates the facility use, funds from these organizations buy supplies, pay the teachers and paraprofessionals.

“This is very much a community outreach for our campus,” said Nebesniak. “We’re just trying to break even.”

