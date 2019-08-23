The Hub sat down recently with University of Nebraska at Kearney student body President Nicole Kent, and student body Vice President Katie Schultis.

Kent of Benkelman is studying biology with an emphasis in health sciences at UNK, and was elected student body president in March. She is in the process of applying to University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Medicine.

The favorite part of college for Kent has been getting to know her fellow students, building new relationships and “being able to ‘do life’ with other people who are in the same stage of life.” Since her freshman year, Kent has been an active member of Christian Student Fellowship, serving as a chancellor’s ambassador, and a member of several other student organizations on campus.

“I’m looking forward to working to make UNK an even better place for our students. I love UNK and the Loper community, and I’m excited to work with students and faculty to hear ideas and make UNK the best place to be a student,” said Kent.

Schultis of Diller is studying biology with plans to go on to UNMC and practice medicine in Nebraska. She has lived on campus her entire college career and always is gathering a group of people to play cards or ultimate Frisbee.

“UNK has truly been home to me for the past three years,” she said.

Schultis also is involved in many student organizations, including the Honors Program, Christian Student Fellowship, Undergraduate Research and the Kearney Health Opportunities Program. During the past three years, she already has had her fair share of opportunities to engage with students at UNK.

In her new position as student body vice president she is excited to be able to reach even more students and help them transition to college.

Q: Will Adrian Gomez, your Secretary of Diversity and Inclusion, be working with the new Office of Diversity and Inclusion (previously Office of Multicultural Affairs) come fall to help ensure all students have a voice on campus? If so, what will this relationship look like?

K: “A part of Adrian’s job will be working with ODI. We will also hold meetings with the dean of student affairs and the chief compliance officer of UNK as well as the assistant vice president for diversity, access and inclusion from the university. With these meetings as well as our meetings and interactions with students, we hope that we can better serve students from all backgrounds.”

Q: Sodexo has been implemented as the new food service program. How involved were you in the selection process? Did your input help shape the outcome of the service provider?

S: “UNK allowed us to be a part of the process. We both got to read the bids from potential providers and give our input. We are very thankful for Vice Chancellor Jon Watts for meeting with us and listening to us throughout the process.”

Q: How will Sodexo affect students? Will students on campus see the same type and quality of food in the dining halls? Will the quality decline further, or improve?

K: “Though the main provider has changed, the staff will be almost entirely the same. This was important to us as we read the bids of potential dining service providers. We have both lived on campus since we were freshmen, so we have eaten the food every day for the past three years and will continue to do so next year.

“We believe that since the new management has come in, the quality of food has improved significantly, and we have been impressed with their response to our comments about the food in the dining halls, even before we were in these positions. We believe that the quality of food will continue to improve for students and visitors to campus.”

Q: What is the new pricing structure for dining services? What will food availability look like throughout the day?

S: “Because the short turnaround that UNK had to pick the new provider, the meal plan pricing for the upcoming year will be almost identical to what it has been for the previous years. We plan to meet with dining services to help establish new and improved options for the 2020-2021 academic year.

“The hours of operation for the dining operations are still being determined, but we are working to improve the hours to meet the needs of a greater population of students.”

Q: Has (or will) Hank Bounds’ exit as NU President affected your responsibilities as representatives of UNK? Have any additional pressures fallen on you to prepare for the new school year?

K: “With the departure of President Bounds, I will be taking a few extra trips to Lincoln to meet with the Nebraska Board of Regents and candidates for the position. There have also been a few additional meetings of the board already as the interim president was named, and determined the core leadership pillars that we will be using as we proceed with the search for the new president of the University of Nebraska system.

“I feel fortunate to be able to represent UNK in this capacity and hope that students will reach out to Katie or me if they have questions or concerns about the process.”

