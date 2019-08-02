KEARNEY — After her freshman year of college, Emilee Moore realized something important: She wasn’t healthy and she wasn’t happy.

“I just got super, super down. ... I was just like ‘you don’t play volleyball anymore, you don’t go to the gym anymore, you don’t eat healthy. Who are you? What are you doing with your life?’” Moore said.

She was making bad decisions with eating and drinking to avoid feeling sad. Moore had been an active student-athlete at Kearney Catholic High School. When she had time to eat, healthy meals and snacks always were on the menu at her parents’ house.

Moore graduated in 2017 and after moving into a dormitory at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, her lifestyle changed. Late nights spent partying with friends or cramming for tests left her tired, so Moore would grab sugar-laced coffee drinks or run to the convenience store in the student union for chocolate.

Not only was unlimited food available at the cafeteria, thanks to her meal plan, so was a lot of fast food.

By May 2018, Moore had gained 20-plus pounds. But even worse, she said, were the changes in her health and emotional state.

“I got myself into a world of hurt. I trusted people I shouldn’t have trusted, I was doing things I shouldn’t have been doing, and I kind of lost myself. I just sat there one day and I was like, ‘Why are you so sad? Why don’t you do something that makes you happy?’”

Freshman 15

Weight gain, known as the “freshman 15,” is a common concern for first-year college students. Experts say that while the 15-pound idea is more myth than reality, adjusting to college life can lead students into unhealthy habits that not only make them heavier, but hurt their long-term health.

“If you live and eat like the normal American lives and eats, you’re going to have the same diseases” so many Americans have, such as diabetes and heart disease, said Peg Johnston, a dietitian and nutritionist who teaches in UNK’s family studies program.

Johnston is quick to add, though, that college life is also an opportunity. “You’re in a new life” as a freshman, she said, so it’s a good time to establish new and healthier habits.

The term “freshman 15” came from a 1989 Seventeen magazine cover story titled “Fighting the Freshman 15.” Johnston explained that national concern about obesity, sparked by findings of a Center for Disease Control and Prevention study done earlier in the decade, led to greater focus on the connection between college life and weight gain.

Research supports the idea that freshmen gain weight, but not that gaining 15 pounds is the norm. Todd Bartee, a professor of exercise science at UNK, said a recent study on freshman weight gain found that the mean weight gain among all freshman was only about 3 pounds. Just more than 60 percent of the students studied did gain weight, though.

When researchers looked at just those students, the average weight gain was 7½ pounds. Ten percent gained 15 pounds.

“Does it happen? Yeah. Is it that everyone who comes to college is destined to put on 15 pounds? No,” said Bartee. “A college student shouldn’t walk into college and say, ‘Well, might as well undo the belt because it’s just going to happen.’ No, not at all. That’s important. Don’t enter this self-fulfilling prophecy that it’s just going to happen.”

Why gain?

College freshmen gain weight for many reasons, all related to the lifestyle Moore encountered. Bartee said most are well-known realities of college life, such as physical inactivity, high-fat diets and stress.

Studies have linked cafeteria buffets with higher consumption, which leads to added pounds. Many students go from having active and structured lives to having a lot of free time.

Today’s college students grew up hearing about obesity prevention — Johnston was part of a committee that established wellness programs in Kearney in the early 2000s — but those efforts compete against other societal trends, such as more time spent online, which lead young adults toward an unhealthy lifestyle.

The real problem that results from this lifestyle isn’t the added weight, Bartee said. It’s a lack of fitness.

“I really feel like in society we’ve lost a real focus on the promotion of physical activity and the promotion of fitness, as an outcome,” Bartee said. “I would love to see more focus on the promotion of being active, eating better, small changes.”

Moore describes herself as “super active” in high school. She would go to school at 7 a.m. for show choir practice and come home at 10 p.m., after one-act play practice.

She played volleyball and soccer and competed in CrossFit throughout high school. She went to an hour-long CrossFit class between practices every day.

Though she never stopped going to the gym entirely, her activity level went way down in college.

Unhealthy food also becomes more available, from campus restaurants, vending machines and off-campus fast food.

“For rural kids, the problem with fast food can be big,” Johnston said. Students may have had to drive 30 minutes to get fast food back home, and now they find it within walking distance of their dorm rooms.

Changing habits

Two factors students often overlook, Johnston said, are their sleeping and drinking habits.

Cindy Ference, UNK’s associate director of student health, said that in a 2018 survey done at UNK by the American College Health Association, one of the top issues that students identified was problems with sleep.

Of the 521 respondents, more than 57 percent reported feeling exhausted in the last two weeks, and not from physical activity. Almost 65 percent said they were interested in receiving information on sleep difficulties.

Lack of sleep contributes to weight gain in many ways.

“Without enough sleep the hormone that makes you hungry is more active ... and then the hormone that tells you to stop eating doesn’t work right when you don’t get enough sleep,” Ference said. People also turn to food when they’re tired, just to keep going.

“You eat something thinking you’ll have more energy, when in reality you need a nap,” Johnston said, adding that people also turn to food when they’re actually thirsty. So if students aren’t getting enough water, it can be a problem.

Then there are the liquid calories from alcohol, fancy coffee drinks, soda or sports drinks. Johnston said college students often don’t account for these calories in their diet.

“Liquid calories don’t satisfy hunger,” Johnston said. “You don’t eat 300 calories less of solid food if you drink 300 calories.”

Mental health

While many of the factors that lead to weight gain have long been part of college life, students’ mental health is a growing problem. More students report having anxiety and depression.

“Emotional distress can also contribute: they get homesick, missing the status they had in high school, experience depression symptoms, and they turn to food,” Johnston said.

Despite all the factors working against freshmen’s health, though, Bartee said it’s important to remember that weight gain isn’t inevitable. He pointed to the recent research; though more than half of freshmen gained weight, about 40 percent of them didn’t.

“We do live in a place where the healthy choice is not the easy choice,” Bartee said, but that doesn’t make it impossible. Several campus initiatives have focused on promoting more active and healthier lifestyles, Bartee said.

But ultimately, students make their own choices.

“I’m a great proponent of making lifestyle choices you can do forever,” Johnston said.

She advises students to examine their habits, and the ideas about food they’ve taken from family and friends. Making small changes, such as eating a good breakfast every morning and avoiding stress eating, can reset their bodies and get into a natural rhythm.

“Live and eat in a countercultural way,” she said.

Forever changes

Moore changed her lifestyle after her freshman year. She went to a nutritionist who gave her a meal plan, and a counselor who helped sort out her emotions.

“I just took that summer and figured out myself,” Moore said. “I didn’t really hang out with anyone. I just kind of did my own thing and kind of figured out who I was. I would work out, I would go to work, work on my nutrition. I lost probably 15 pounds from May to July.”

Moore’s second year of college was different than her first. She cut out fast food and almost all sugar. Instead of stopping at Starbucks on the way to class, she bought a thermal water bottle she carried in her backpack.

On Sundays, Moore prepared healthy food that she would eat throughout the week. When she went to the cafeteria, which was every day for breakfast during the school year and sometimes for lunch, she thought ahead and planned out what she could put on her plate.

“I was a big meal-prepper. I was still eating the college’s food, but I would go in and be like ‘they have this meat, they have this, I need this yet.’ So I’d meal-prep, I’d go home and grill asparagus and bring it back. ... I bought healthy snacks to keep in my room,” she said.

Moore said she used her parents’ kitchen, since she lived in a sorority house during her sophomore year, but has since moved into her own apartment.

Moore took friends to the cafeteria, so she wouldn’t eat as much.

But her changes weren’t just about diet. Moore realized that many of her worst choices came because of the people who surrounded her. So, she started friendships with people who had fun being active, rather than partying.

“The people I was surrounding myself with were making good decisions, so I was making good decisions,” she said.

She participated in intramurals and spent more time in the gym.

Moore set her bedtime at 11 p.m., and started shutting off her TV and phone before that. Since she didn’t want to become “too much of a hermit,” she took her homework to the gym and got it done early in the day whenever possible. That left more evenings free to spend with friends.

While some of her changes were not easy, Moore said she feels better physically and mentally.

In May 2019, she weighed in at 155 and had dropped 9 percent of her body fat. She’s reached the advanced level at CrossFit classes, called Rx, and has improved her performance in CrossFit competitions.

“I’m finally an Rx athlete. I can do all the really complicated, hard movements. All the things I’ve been working toward since I was 14.”

Going into her junior year, Moore’s majoring in psychology and minoring in art. Her goal is to become an occupational therapist.

When she looks back on her freshman year, Moore said, she realizes all the changes she made were about taking responsibility for her own lifestyle.

“I think a lot of college students have to go through freshmen year, being on your own, experiencing all these new things at once, and then trying to figure out who you are in the midst of it. Not losing sight of who you are is important,” she said.

