KEARNEY — Graduating from high school is an accomplishment in itself. For those who decide to go on to college, the transition from living at home to being on your own can be daunting and stressful, yet, liberating.

But, resources like the UNK First Year Program were created to help both those that need a little extra support and those who have everything “figured out.”

The UNK First Year Program is led by Brette Ensz, assistant director of the First Year Program, along with McKenzie Cuba and Haley Pierce. Cuba, a graduate assistant who helps in the office and Pierce, an upperclassman at UNK, along with Ensz, are the faces that welcome new students to UNK every summer and fall. Their motto for this year is “Pointing You in the Right Direction.”

“The First Year Program is mainly just a place that helps guide students through their first year of college. It is a great resource for freshmen,” Cuba said. The first year is a transitional phase for students. She said students coming out of high school have an array of personalities and experiences. Not everyone can easily and quickly adapt to college life. Because of this, the first year of college often is seen as the most important.

“In that first year, there is a lot about retention. If your first year is not great, then you are probably not going to want to come back,” said Cuba.

For one, responsibility as the student coordinator, Pierce helps plan and manage Blue and Gold Welcome Week. New additions and changes to the traditional schedule includes an official student send-off. Parents will gather at the UNK bell tower on move-in day to take part in an “official” goodbye with their students.

“This year, students will also eat breakfast with their residence halls as a sort of community breakfast,” said Pierce.

A decision also was made to take the luncheon presentations by the individual academic departments with their new students and separate the activity into an event for students to have a chance to eat with faculty and upperclassmen from their department and then later view the presentation.

“For several years, we have had students meet with faculty. We are separating the lunch and presentation so students get more time to just talk to the faculty,” Pierce explained. “Professors get to know and care about their students and we want to start building that relationship. It also helps to have a friendly face when they go to class on Monday.”

While the First Year Program helps sponsor many events throughout the year, students do have a chance to be more directly involved in the program.

“The best way to get involved with First Year is through our student organization called First Leaders. Otherwise, another great way to be involved is to just stop in our office and have a chat,” Cuba said.

Another initiative the First Year Program is implementing is a podcast called Dear First Year.

“Listening to podcasts is the new thing,” said Cuba. The goal of the podcast is “keeping it real about college” and not only just talking about the same few things that new college students always hear about.

“We want to put a real voice behind the message of our podcasts. I’m going to get really real about the struggles I went through in college later in the year,” she said.

The First Year crew also wants to talk with guest speakers from other campus offices so students get to know what UNK has to offer for resources to really help students succeed.

There are two places that the podcasts will be published. The first is on SoundCloud under UNK First Year or on UNK's website.